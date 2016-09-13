ABUJA, Sept 13 Arik Air, Nigeria's largest
airline, cancelled all of its flights on Tuesday in what it
called a temporary disruption related to insurance renewal, it
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company warned the disruption was likely to continue for
the next few days as it awaited approve from national insurance
commission NAICOM to renew its insurance with a new company. It
did not say why it had changed insurance companies.
Arik, which has services to London, New York and
Johannesburg, said it was "working around the clock" to resume
operations.
"We are fully committed to returning to our normal
operations and minimize any unfortunate inconvenience to our
passengers," Arik Chief Executive Michael Arumemi-Ikhide said in
the statement.
Nigerian airlines and international carriers operating
within the country have struggled with a plunge in the local
currency, the naira, that has made it difficult to get U.S.
dollars to buy jet fuel and also to remain profitable as
passengers pay in naira.
Two other local carriers, Aero Contractors and First Nation,
recently suspended operations, though the government said both
would eventually reopen.
International carriers United and Iberia stopped their
services to Nigeria earlier this year, while others have begun
refuelling abroad to avoid jet fuel shortages. International
airlines have complained about the difficulty of repatriating
millions of dollars worth of fares sold in local
currency.
