ABUJA, March 27 Runway repairs at Abuja's
international airport will continue for an 18-week period once
the aviation hub re-opens next month, the Nigerian government
said, promising that the work would be done overnight with no
further disruption to flights.
The Nigerian capital's airport is currently closed for a
first phase of repairs to its dilapidated runway, forcing
airlines to reroute to Kaduna airport, which lies 160 km (100
miles) away in a region plagued by kidnappings in recent years.
"After the Abuja airport re-opens for operations on April
19, upgrade works on the runway will continue for another 18
weeks," a statement from the vice president's office said late
on Sunday. "This second phase of upgrade works ... will be
carried out at night, with no disruption to flight schedules."
The cutting of direct flights to Abuja, an important
business hub as well as Nigeria's political nerve centre, has
raised economic and security concerns.
Airlines including British Airways, Lufthansa
and South African Airways have refused to fly into
Kaduna due to security concerns.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by
Richard Lough)