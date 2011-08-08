N'DJAMENA, Aug 8 Nigeria's security service is
investigating the authenticity of a video released last week
which appeared to show a Briton and his Italian colleague saying
they had been kidnapped by al Qaeda, Foreign Minister Olugbenga
Ashiru told Reuters on Monday.
The one-minute video shows the hostages, who were kidnapped
in northern Nigeria in May, blindfolded and on their knees,
while three armed men stood behind them with faces hidden by
turbans. It was not clear when or where the video was made and
it has not be independently verified.
"The federal government has instructed the security agencies
to carry out a thorough investigation to confirm the
authenticity of the video claim," said Ashiru.
"Nigeria is not taking the claim lightly, because anything
about terrorism is a very serious security issue," he told
Reuters during an official visit to neighbouring Chad.
The British foreign office said on Thursday it was urgently
checking the video's authenticity. A spokeswoman said it had no
further update on Monday.
The Islamist group's north African wing, Al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb, operates in neighbouring Niger and has
kidnapped foreign workers there but this would be the first such
incident in Nigeria.
If the kidnappers were linked to al Qaeda it would be a
significant escalation in the security threat in Africa's most
populous nation, scene of attacks in recent months by the
radical Islamist sect Boko Haram.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
David Stamp)