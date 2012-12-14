Zambia hopes for IMF programme before end-June - finance minister
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.
LAGOS Dec 14 Nigeria's state-backed "bad bank" AMCON reported a 2.37 trillion naira ($15 billion) loss after tax on Friday, three years after it was set up to absorb the bad debts of banks in the aftermath of a financial crisis.
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) also said it expects to conclude the privatisation of three banks in nationalised after the crisis, by mid-2014.
It added that Nigerian banks had agreed to increase their collective contributions to a post-crisis "sinking fund" used to refinance the bank's bad debts to 100 billion naira, up from the 60 billion naira they had already put in. ($1 = 157.7500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Tim Cocks)
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
PRETORIA South African police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse rival marches by hundreds of protesters in Pretoria on Friday, after mobs looted stores this week believed to belong to immigrants.