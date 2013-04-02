LAGOS, April 2 Nigeria's AMCON has stopped
buying bad loans from the banking sector, its chief executive
said on Tuesday, a move meant to discourage excessive
risk-taking in Africa's second biggest economy after a 2009
financial crisis.
The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) was set up
in 2010 to clean up the banking system following a $4 billion
rescue of nine lenders that came close to collapse, but AMCON
CEO Mustapha Chike-Obi told Reuters it would no longer serve as
a lifeline to banks with bad loans.
