LAGOS Jan 4 Nigeria's state-owned "bad bank" AMCON said on Wednesday it will focus on credit restructuring and debt collection in 2012, after absorbing bad loans from lenders in Africa's second biggest economy last year to help resolve its banking crisis.

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) was set up last year to absorb banking sector-wide non-performing loans in exchange for government bonds, after the central bank rescued nine weak lenders from collapse in August 2009.

Those banks have all now either been recapitalised in merger deals or nationalised.

"AMCON now intends to focus, in 2012, on ... recovering and realising debts owed to it in ... its acquisition of non-performing loans from Nigerian banks," the state-owned bank said in a notice to its debtors.

It said its focus last year was to support financial system stability by acquiring non-performing loans from banks and helping recapitalise the rescued institutions, but said it will now go after debtors.

AMCON's chief executive Mustafa Chike-Obi said in November the bank will be able to recover 70 percent of the 3.14 trillion naira ($19.68 billion) in non-performing loans it took off the books of banks after the 2009 bailout.

It has so far recovered 15 percent of them.

He put the total number of non-performing loans at 9,000, of which the 200 biggest accounted for 80 percent of the total debt. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Tim Cocks)