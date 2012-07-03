* AMCON runs three nationalised banks after rescue
* Rival banks had been lined up to bid for them
* Listing may get more attractive valuation
LAGOS, July 3 Nigeria's state-backed "bad bank"
on Tuesday said it may list three lenders that were nationalised
as part of a bailout in 2009, instead of selling them to rivals,
as it seeks to determine fair value for the banks.
Mustapha Chike-Obi, chief executive of the Asset Management
Company of Nigeria (AMCON), said AMCON will need to find
financial advisers before finalising its decision on whether to
list directly or sell to competitors.
"AMCON is appointing an adviser that will evaluate and
determine the value of the banks, evaluate all the options
available to AMCON," he said.
"We expect our eventual adviser to consider this (listing)
among other options," Chike-Obi said. He said in April that all
three rescued banks were now profitable.
Previously, AMCON said that more than 20 firms -- banks and
private equity investors -- had expressed interest in acquiring
the nationalised lenders, but AMCON is keen to have them valued
before starting any negotiations.
It may opt to take them public if it can get a better deal.
Nigeria nationalised the three and changed their names to
Mainstreet Bank from Afribank; Enterprise Bank from Spring Bank;
Keystone Bank from Bank PHB, for failing to find new investors
before a recapitalisation deadline.
The central bank injected $4 billion into nine lenders in
2009, judging that they were dangerously undercapitalised.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)