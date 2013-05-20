* AMCON to complete sale of 3-nationalised banks next year
* To pay off 2 trln naira worth of bonds from loan
recoveries
* Cbank to refinance 3.6 trln naira outstanding AMCON bonds
(Adds details, quotes)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, May 20 Nigeria's "bad bank" expects to
complete the sale of its shares in three lenders nationalised by
the central bank by the third quarter of next year, the body
said on Monday.
The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) said in a
statement it will start the process with the sale of Enterprise
Bank and it will announce details of the process within the next
30 days.
AMCON was set up in 2010 to clean up the banking system
following a $4 billion rescue of nine lenders that came close to
collapse. It subsequently issued 5.7 trillion naira worth of
bonds to absorb bad loans and help recapitalise the industry.
Nigeria nationalised the three lenders two years ago for
failing to find new investors before a recapitalisation deadline
and changed their names to Mainstreet Bank from Afribank;
Enterprise Bank from Spring Bank and Keystone Bank from Bank
PHB.
The three banks were among nine involved in the central bank
bailout in 2009 when the regulators asked them to find new
investors or face nationalisation.
AMCON also said it will retire 2 trillion naira ($13 bln)
worth of its 5.7 trillion naira of bonds this year and next from
bad loan recoveries and refinance what is left with the central
bank.
"Owing to the great progress made on recoveries and
restructuring ... and the extraordinary cooperation of ...
banks, AMCON is now able to retire about 2 trillion naira of its
bonds during 2013 and 2014 and refinance 3.6 trillion naira," it
said in a statement.
It said retiring the 2 trillion naira worth of bonds will
cut its liabilities by 35 percent and it intended to repay
bondholders in December 2013 with cash and liquid instruments.
($1 = 158.30 naira)
(Editing by Tim Cocks and Toby Chopra)