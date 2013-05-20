* AMCON to complete sale of 3-nationalised banks next year

* To pay off 2 trln naira worth of bonds from loan recoveries

* Cbank to refinance 3.6 trln naira outstanding AMCON bonds (Adds details, quotes)

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, May 20 Nigeria's "bad bank" expects to complete the sale of its shares in three lenders nationalised by the central bank by the third quarter of next year, the body said on Monday.

The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) said in a statement it will start the process with the sale of Enterprise Bank and it will announce details of the process within the next 30 days.

AMCON was set up in 2010 to clean up the banking system following a $4 billion rescue of nine lenders that came close to collapse. It subsequently issued 5.7 trillion naira worth of bonds to absorb bad loans and help recapitalise the industry.

Nigeria nationalised the three lenders two years ago for failing to find new investors before a recapitalisation deadline and changed their names to Mainstreet Bank from Afribank; Enterprise Bank from Spring Bank and Keystone Bank from Bank PHB.

The three banks were among nine involved in the central bank bailout in 2009 when the regulators asked them to find new investors or face nationalisation.

AMCON also said it will retire 2 trillion naira ($13 bln) worth of its 5.7 trillion naira of bonds this year and next from bad loan recoveries and refinance what is left with the central bank.

"Owing to the great progress made on recoveries and restructuring ... and the extraordinary cooperation of ... banks, AMCON is now able to retire about 2 trillion naira of its bonds during 2013 and 2014 and refinance 3.6 trillion naira," it said in a statement.

It said retiring the 2 trillion naira worth of bonds will cut its liabilities by 35 percent and it intended to repay bondholders in December 2013 with cash and liquid instruments. ($1 = 158.30 naira) (Editing by Tim Cocks and Toby Chopra)