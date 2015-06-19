By Abraham Terngu
ABUJA, June 19 Nigeria's military said on Friday
it was investigating allegations by Amnesty International that
more than 8,000 people had died in detention during a crackdown
on Islamist militant group Boko Haram, weeks after dismissing
the report.
The army initially rejected the allegations of prisoners
being executed and mistreated, published earlier this month, as
"biased and concocted".
But international pressure has been mounting on Nigeria to
examine its tactics, and soon after the report's release,
recently-elected President Muhammadu Buhari promised his office
would study it and "act accordingly".
The armed forces called a press conference on Friday to say
investigations had started.
"The military has a constitutional and moral responsibility
to protect Nigerian citizens and cannot suddenly engage in mass
murder as portrayed by Amnesty International allegations," said
Major General Adamu Baba Abubakar.
Boko Haram has killed thousands and forced about 1.5 million
people to flee in a six-year battle to set up an Islamic state
in the remote northeast of the country.
The military initially struggled to contain the militants
and their guerilla-style attacks and kidnappings. But Nigeria
has recently had more success in pushing Boko Haram back, with
the help of troops from neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.
Amnesty said Nigerian troops had rounded up thousands of men
and boys, some as young as nine, in Boko Haram strongholds.
The report said that many some prisoners had died due to
starvation, overcrowding, torture and denial of medical care.
Abubakar said the human rights group had not accepted an
offer from the military to provide a representative to sit on
the investigation panel -- an offer he said was made to ensure
fairness and show "the military has nothing to hide".
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)