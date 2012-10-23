LAGOS Dec 2 Nigerian authorities seized a ship and arrested its 15 Russian crew members on suspicion of arms smuggling, after they found several guns and about 8,500 rounds of ammunition on the boat, the Navy said on Tuesday.

The vessel, which belonged to the Moran group of Moscow and was flying a Dutch flag, was intercepted over the weekend, Navy spokesman Commodore Aliyu Kabiru said by telephone.

(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Tim Cocks)