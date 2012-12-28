* Boko Haram wants to impose sharia Islamic law
* Government has so far failed to quell insurgency
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Dec 28 Gunmen killed five
people in Nigeria on Friday, including a policeman, on the edge
of the town of Maiduguri, a long-time stronghold of Islamist
sect Boko Haram, the military said.
Boko Haram, which is loosely based on the Afghan Taliban,
has killed hundreds this year in a campaign to impose sharia,
Islamic law, in Nigeria, a country of more than 160 million
split roughly equally between Christians and Muslims.
The sect is the biggest threat to stability in Africa's
biggest oil exporter.
"Five people have been killed by unidentified gunmen in
Musari ... in the early hours," Sagir Musa, a spokesman for the
military Joint Task Force (JTF), told Reuters.
"The JTF response team that went to the area between 1-3 a.m
arrested three of the gunmen and recovered weapons."
Maiduguri, in the far northeast of Africa's most populous
nation, has been a hotbed of violence, directed mostly at the
security forces, since an uprising by Boko Haram in 2009.
Seven people were murdered by unidentified attackers on
Wednesday in Maiduguri, the police said.
The army also said soldiers had killed five "suspected
terrorists" and destroyed a bomb-making factory on Thursday in
the northern city of Kaduna, where Boko Haram is active.
on Tuesday, gunmen killed six people at a church in the
northeast town of Potiskum, the third year running that
Christmas services have come under deadly attack.
However, the attacks have not been on the scale of the
previous two Christmases when dozens were killed in bomb and gun
strikes, and security has been tightened throughout the north of
Nigeria.
Boko Haram's insurgency intensified after President Goodluck
Jonathan, a southern Christian, won election in April last year.
Jonathan has been unable to stop the rebellion despite waves
of military offensives in the northeast and other parts of
northern and central Nigeria where Boko Haram has a strong
presence.
Western governments are increasingly concerned about
Islamists in northern Nigeria linking up with outside groups,
including al Qaeda's north African wing.
Islamist group Ansaru, known to have ties with Boko Haram,
appears to have become more active in recent weeks. It claimed
an attack on a major police barracks in the capital Abuja last
month, where it said hundreds of prisoners were released.
The group, which has been labelled a "terrorist group" by
Britain, has also said it was behind the kidnapping of a French
national last week.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing
by Andrew Osborn)