KADUNA/KANO, Nigeria, March 23 Suspected
Islamist gunmen have launched a series of gun and bomb attacks
in a remote town along Nigeria's border with Cameroon, killing
at least 25 people, police said on Saturday.
The gunmen carried out four simultaneous assaults on Ganye
in Adamawa state on Friday, opening fire on a bar, a bank, a
prisoner warder and separately attacking a prison, Mohammed
Ibrahim, police spokesman for the western Adamawa state said.
"Twenty five people were killed in total in four different
simultaneous attacks by gunmen in Ganye," Ibrahim said.
Members of insurgent group Boko Haram were the prime
suspects, he said. Violence by Islamist insurgents in northern
Nigeria is on the rise again after a brief lull.
Three bombs exploded in the north's main city of Kano on
Saturday, Kano state police spokesman Magaji Majiya said by
telephone.
One of the bombings was a suicide attack, but did not claim
any lives apart from those of the bombers. However, a remote
control bomb targeting a joint military and police checkpoint
wounded several police, he said.
A separate gun attack in the city's Dakata area killed one
person on Saturday, he said.
Majiya said four people had been arrested in connection with
the attacks.
THREAT
Islamist insurgent group Boko Haram, factional offshoots of
it and related criminal gangs have overtaken militancy in the
oil-producing southeastern Niger Delta region as the main threat
to the stability of Africa's top energy producer.
On Monday, a bomb blast targeting a bus park in an area of
Kano mostly inhabited by southern Christians killed at least 25
people and wounded 65.
Boko Haram, which wants an Islamic state in religiously
mixed Nigeria, has killed many hundreds in gun and bomb attacks
since it intensified its insurgency two years ago, including 186
people in a strike on Kano in January 2012, it's worst single
attack.
Its fighters operate across northern Nigeria and in
neighbouring states Chad, Niger and Cameroon.
On Monday, an audio tape emerged of a man saying he was the
father of a family of seven French tourists kidnapped by Boko
Haram militants. He read out a threat by them to increase
kidnappings and suicide bombings in Cameroon, if authorities
there detained more of the group's followers.
The French family was kidnapped from north Cameroon last
month but is believed to be being held in Nigeria.
Increased kidnappings of Westerners has raised alarm that
Nigerian Islamists - under the influence of other groups in the
region like al Qaeda's north African wing - are turning their
sights towards Western targets.
(Reporting by Isaac Abrak and Chukwuemeka Madu; Writing by Tim
Cocks; Editing by Sophie Hares)