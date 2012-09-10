ABUJA, Sept 10 International carrier Air Nigeria
said it will terminate operations on Monday due to "staff
disloyalty and environmental challenges", the latest setback for
the country's aviation industry after a rival's plane crash in
June killed 163 people.
Privately-owned Air Nigeria was part of Richard Branson's
Virgin fleet until he pulled out in 2010, selling his minority
stake.
It operated flights across West Africa and to London.
It is now shutting down operations and sacking over 500
staff in a move that has prompted union protests over alleged
unfair dismissal and unpaid salaries.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority suspended Air Nigeria
in June due to financial concerns, although some flights were
allowed to continue.
Several Nigeria airlines have folded in recent years due to
lack of finance or poor safety.
"Corporations are like individuals, who naturally will get
sick, and the usual thing to do is to admit them to hospitals,
either for corporate surgery or for treatment, as the case may
be," a statement from the company's Chairman Jimoh Ibrahim said.
Ibrahim said Air Nigeria would close operations for at least
a year but he hoped to resurrect the airline in the future.
Dana Air flight 992, a McDonnell Douglas MD-83,
crashed into an apartment block in a populated Lagos suburb in
June, killing 153 people onboard and 10 others on the ground.
Air crashes are relatively common in Africa's most populous
nation, although Air Nigeria was never involved.
The aviation ministry cleared Dana to fly again last week
even though the accident bureau has not concluded its
investigation into the crash.