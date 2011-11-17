ABUJA Nov 17 Nigeria's Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said on Thursday it was fining airlines British Airways $135 million and Virgin Atlantic $100 million for price fixing and abusing a dominant position.

Britain and Nigeria struck a last-minute deal on Tuesday to ensure British Airways flights continue to run daily between London and Lagos until the end of the year, after a dispute over landing slots and ticket pricing nearly brought a stop to all flights between the two nations. (Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Will Waterman)