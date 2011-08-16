ABUJA Aug 16 Nigeria's state asset management
company (AMCON) said on Tuesday it expects five banks rescued in
a $4 billion 2009 bailout to call extraordinary general meetings
by Sept. 30 for shareholders to vote on recapitalisation deals
signed with investors.
AMCON Chief Executive, Mustapha Chike-Obi, told Reuters he
expected shareholders to accept the deals. However, if they did
not regulators would need to explore all options to protect
depositors, employees and the financial markets.
Three other rescued banks were nationalised this month after
they failed to show an ability to recapitalise.
Intercontinental Bank , Oceanic Bank
, Finbank , Union Bank , and
Equitorial Trust Bank have all signed agreements with investors
but shareholders have yet to accept the deals.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Susan Fenton)