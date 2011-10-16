LAGOS Oct 16 Nigeria's Access Bank said on Sunday it had completed the acquisition of its 75 percent majority interest in rescued lender Intercontinental Bank .

Intercontinental was one of nine banks rescued in a $4 billion 2009 bailout. All rescued lenders have now agreed recapitalisation deals, bringing to a close a reform programme set-up two years ago to end the country's banking crisis. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Joe Brock)