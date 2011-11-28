LAGOS Nov 28 Nigeria's state asset management company AMCON will be able to recover 70 percent of the 3.14 trillion naira ($19.68 bln) in non-performing loans it took off the books of banks rescued in a 2009 bailout, its chief executive said on Monday.

AMCON took on 9,000 non-performing loans and has so far recovered 15 percent of their total value, Mustapha Chike-Obi told reporters at an industry conference in Lagos. He said the 200 biggest loans accounted for 80 percent of the total debt. ($1 = 159.5500 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohoucha; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by Ron Askew)