BRIEF-Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct stake in Tata Technologies for $360 mln
* Committee of board approved partial divestment of stake held by company in Tata Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of company
LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's 'bad bank' AMCON has sold the nationalised Keystone Bank to a consortium of local investors called Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and Riverbank Investment Resources, it said on Monday.
AMCON "is pleased to announce Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and Riverbank Investment Resources Limited (the Sigma Golf – Riverbank consortium) as the new investors," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Ulf Laessing)
* Coriant announces strategic investment by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management
