LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's 'bad bank' AMCON has sold the nationalised Keystone Bank to a consortium of local investors called Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and Riverbank Investment Resources, it said on Monday.

AMCON "is pleased to announce Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and Riverbank Investment Resources Limited (the Sigma Golf – Riverbank consortium) as the new investors," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Ulf Laessing)