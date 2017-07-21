FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Nigeria's NNPC says cenbank supervising $231.8 mln government remittance
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 7:26 PM / in a day

Nigeria's NNPC says cenbank supervising $231.8 mln government remittance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, July 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil company on Friday said the central bank was supervising the remittance of funds to the government totalling $231.8 million from Diamond Bank, Skye Bank and Keystone Bank.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said the money accrued from investments -- $174.4 million with Diamond Bank, $40.7 million in Skye Bank and $16.7 million in Keystone Bank -- was being remitted to a treasury account under a government policy to curb corruption.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.