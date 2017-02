LAGOS Aug 5 Nigeria's Central Bank revoked the licences of three banks rescued in a $4 billion 2009 bailout because they did not show the necessary capacity and ability to recapitalise before the September deadline, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corp said on Friday.

Assets and liabilities of Springbank , Afribank and Bank PHB have been transferred to newly formed bridge banks, in the interest of depositors and to prevent possible liquidations. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland)