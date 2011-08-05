* Cenbank guarantees deposits in 'Bridge Banks'
* Banks didn't show ability to recapitalise - NDIC
* AMCON to ask investors to capitalise Bridge Banks
(Adds AMCON involvement)
By Oludare Mayowa and Camillus Eboh
LAGOS, Aug 5 Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corp
has taken over the running of three banks rescued in a $4
billion 2009 bailout because they looked unlikely to meet a
September 30 central bank recapitalisation deadline.
Assets and liabilities of Springbank SPRINGB.LG, Afribank
AFRIBAN.LG and Bank PHB (PLATINU.LG) have been transferred to
newly formed Bridge Banks, in the interest of depositors and to
prevent possible liquidations, NDIC said.
"Four of the (nine) rescued banks are in the process of
concluding merger plans. The three banks have not shown
necessary capacity and ability to recapitalise before the
September deadline," said Umaru Ibrahim, NDIC managing
director.
Assets from Spring Bank were transferred to a newly formed
Enterprise Bank Ltd, Afribank to Mainstreet Bank Ltd, while
that of Bank PHB were transferred to Keystone Bank limited.
The central bank said in a statement it had granted
licences and extended interbank guarantees to the three Bridge
Banks and guaranteed the safety of deposits moved into banks.
The central bank had said the rescued banks had until the
end of September to reach recapitalisation deals with new
investors or face liquidation if they refuse to accept funds
from Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), a state "bad
bank," which would effectively mean nationalisation.
The NDIC said it would operate the Bridge Banks until it
engages AMCON to open up negotiation with investors who would
be interested in capitalising the newly formed lenders.
"By taking action before the end-September ... the
authorities may well be hoping to effect a faster financial
sector resolution, thus avoiding the risk of sharply higher
interbank rates, or possibly even runs against the rescued
institutions," said Razia Khan, Head of Africa Research at
Standard Chartered.
"By announcing these measures late on a Friday afternoon,
after the close of markets, the authorities are also allowing
time for the markets to digest the implications, and perhaps
clarify any outstanding issues," Khan added.
(Additional reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Joe
Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland)