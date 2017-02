ABUJA Aug 5 Nigeria's Central Bank said on Friday it guaranteed the safety of deposits moved into 'Bridge Banks' from Afribank , Spring Bank and Bank PHB , three lenders who had licences revoked.

The central bank also said had granted licences for and extended interbank guarantees to the three 'Bridge Banks': Enterprise Bank Limited, Keystone Bank Limited and Mainstreet Bank Limited. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland)