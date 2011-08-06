LAGOS Aug 6 Nigeria's state asset management
firm AMCON has signed an agreement to take over three
nationalised banks that failed to recapitalise after a $4
billion bailout in 2009, its chief said on Saturday.
"The primary objective is to stabilise the banking system
... AMCON will now supervise the management of these banks,"
AMCON head Mustapha Chike-Obi told reporters at a conference in
the commercial hub Lagos.
The central bank deputy governor said recapitalisation
agreements signed with investors by four of the other rescued
banks would solve around 80 percent of the banking crisis.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; writing by Joe Brock; editing
by Mark Heinrich)