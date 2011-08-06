LAGOS Aug 6 Nigeria's central bank said on
Saturday it was revoking the licenses of three rescued banks and
transferring their assets to state 'bad bank' AMCON because they
were failing to recapitalise and this would help bring an end to
the banking crisis.
"We believe we have drawn a line under the banking crisis.
By September 30, all banks in Nigeria will be fully
capitalised," central bank deputy governor, Kingsley Moghalu
said.
He said President Goodluck Jonathan endorsed the decision to
nationalise failing banks, Springbank SPRINGB.LG, Afribank
AFRIBAN.LG and Bank PHB (PLATINU.LG).
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing
by Susan Fenton)