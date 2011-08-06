* AMCON to inject billion of dollars through bond issues

* All rescued bank to be capitalised by Sept 30 - cbank

* Deals for four other banks solves 80 pct of crisis - cbank

* Cenbank guarantees deposits in all AMCON-owned banks (Adds comment, deposit guarantee, background)

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, Aug 6 Nigeria's state asset management firm AMCON has taken over three lenders that were failing despite a $4 billion 2009 bailout, in a move the central bank says will allow all nine banks rescued to be recapitalised by Sept. 30, drawing a line under the country's banking crisis.

The central bank revoked the licenses of Springbank , Afribank and Bank PHB and their assets and liabilities were transferred to newly formed 'bridge banks' by the government unit Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corp (NDIC) on Friday.

AMCON will recapitalise the nationalised banks, before finding new investors, which may take at least two or three years, the central bank said. All deposits with the AMCON-run banks have been guaranteed by the central bank.

"The primary objective is to stabilise the banking system ... AMCON will now supervise the management of these banks," AMCON head Mustapha Chike-Obi told reporters at a conference in the commercial hub Lagos.

The state 'bad bank' will inject 285 billion naira ($1.87 billion) into Mainstreet Bank, formerly Afribank, 283 billion naira into Keystone Bank, formerly Bank PHB, and 111 billion into Enterprise Bank, formerly Spring Bank.

All the injections will take place by Monday through the issue of bonds.

The central bank's deputy governor, Kingsley Moghalu, said recapitalisation agreements signed with investors by four of the other rescued banks would solve around 80 percent of the banking crisis and the bailout package would be recouped from all rescued banks.

"We believe we have drawn a line under the banking crisis. By September 30, all banks in Nigeria will be fully capitalised," Moghalu said.

CBANK ACTS EARLY

The central bank had said the rescued banks had until the end of September to reach recapitalisation deals with new investors or face liquidation, or nationalisation through an AMCON takeover, but the central bank and NDIC took pre-emptive action.

"The market had started trading at a discount to the lenders that AMCON has now taken over and regulators had to take early action to avoid a run ... waiting until September would have amounted to a disaster," one banking source said.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had been at odds with shareholders in some of the rescued lenders who went to court to try and scupper deals, saying central bank Governor Lamido Sanusi should have consulted them before injecting capital into the banks in the first place and removing their management.

"He (Sanusi) has done this to bypass the need for old shareholders to consent before he can sell the banks to a new investor. AMCON, as new majority shareholder, will now have a free hand in selling the banks," an investor in Nigerian banks, who did not want to be identified, said.

AMCON was set up last year to absorb bad bank loans, exchanging them for government-backed bonds, with the aim of rebuilding commercial bank balance sheets.

In 2009, the central bank bailed out nine banks that auditors deemed to be so badly capitalised they posed a risk to sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest economy. The banks were poorly managed and had over exposure to the capital and oil markets during the global financial crisis. (Writing by Joe Brock; editing by Susan Fenton)