LAGOS Aug 6 Nigeria's state asset management
firm AMCON will be the major shareholder in three nationalised
banks that failed to recapitalise following a 2009 bailout for
at least two to three years, the central bank said on Saturday.
AMCON, the state 'bad bank', said it would inject billions
of naira into the newly formed 'Bridge Banks' by Monday by
issuing of bonds.
AMCON will inject 285 billion naira ($1.87 billion) into
Mainstreet Bank, formerly Afribank , 283 billion
naira into Keystone Bank, formerly Bank PHB and 111
billion into Enterprise Bank, formerly Spring Bank
All nine rescued Nigerian banks will now be able to repay
the central bank's $4 billion 2009 bailout package, the central
bank's deputy governor said.
($1 = 152.350 Nigerian Nairas)
