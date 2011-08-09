UPDATE 2-Investors tiptoe back into Russia in toystore IPO
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Changes source, adds details, banker and fund manager comments)
ABUJA Aug 9 Nigeria's recently nationalised Mainstreet Bank, formerly Afribank AFRIBAN.LG, said on Tuesday it had paid the central bank back the 50 billion naira ($327 million) intervention fund given in a 2009 bailout and the lender was now fully recapitalised.
The Nigerian central bank revoked the licences of Afribank, Spring Bank and Bank PHB on Friday because it said they did not show the necessary capacity to recapitalize following a $4 billion bailout of nine lenders in 2009. The banks have since been nationalised under new names. ($1 = 152.750 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Joe Brock)
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Changes source, adds details, banker and fund manager comments)
Feb 7 Arconic Inc. raised questions on Tuesday about the analysis behind Elliott Management's proxy campaign, further escalating the battle between the specialty metals maker and its largest shareholder.
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday: