* Nigerian firms issued $5 billion hard currency bonds since
2007
* Banks' foreign currency exposure at $10 billion-analyst
* Naira devaluation should not endanger repayments
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Nov 27 Nigerian banks' overseas
borrowing bonanza looks to be over in the wake of a dramatic
currency devaluation this week, but while risks are rising,
repaying existing debt should not be a problem for most.
Companies in Africa's largest economy have rushed in recent
years to take advantage of rock-bottom global borrowing costs
and investors' hunger for yield, selling some $5 billion in hard
currency bonds since 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Of this more than $2 billion was raised this year by
financial institutions shoring up their balance sheets, Standard
Chartered estimates.
But storm clouds have gathered over Africa's top oil
producer. Sub-$80 oil prices due to stuttering global growth and
an ever strengthening greenback have weighed on the naira
for weeks, finally forcing the central bank to devalue it by 8
percent on Tuesday.
The currency's woes have raised some fear about the impact
on the balance sheets of companies and banks and have been
reflected in some of Nigeria's top banks' Eurobonds.
First Bank Holdings 7-year Eurobond issued in June
traded at 97.27 after hitting a record low of
96.85 on Monday. Meanwhile Access Bank's 7-year Eurobond issued
the same month traded at a record low of 97.89.
Both had traded above face value of 100 almost until
mid-October.
Samir Gadio, Standard Chartered's Head of Africa Strategy
FICC Research estimates Nigerian banks' total foreign currency
exposure tallied up to as much as $10 billion when adding
syndicated loans and currency swaps to the $3.6 billion total
outstanding in Eurobonds.
"This makes me look at Nigeria's vulnerability from a whole
new angle," he said.
"The transparency and supervision of the foreign currency
exposure of the banks needs to improve, because there is a risk
that has been overlooked but that will come to the fore in the
future."
Ratings agency Fitch also pointed to the naira devaluation
potentially spelling trouble for firms' ability to service the
foreign currency debt they owed Nigerian lenders, with a
knock-on effect on banks' asset quality.
"Inflationary pressures from the devaluation could also
affect consumer disposable income and banks' retail loans,"
Fitch said in a note published on Thursday
Yet few doubt the banks' ability to repay the debt.
Richard Segal, emerging markets analyst at Jefferies, noted
that Nigerian bank debt had performed far worse than the
sovereign as the naira weakened but he added:
"Neither the ability to pay of the banks, nor the capacity
of the government to support them, has declined significantly."
One reason is that many Nigerian banks lend in foreign
currency, predominantly U.S. dollars, to major companies active
in the dominant oil, gas and power sectors.
This has boosted banks' assets and loans denominated in
currencies other than naira.
"A lot of the balance sheets of these Nigerian banks are
already dollarised," said Kato Mukuru, head of equities research
at brokerage Exotix.
This offers comfort on the repayment side, he added.
One thing is for sure: abundant Nigerian Eurobond issuance
is unlikely to continue in the same volume as before. The
central bank this week also imposed tighter restrictions on
banks' foreign currency borrowing.
"It is not the same environment...the whole issuance of the
eurobond is likely to recede," Standard Chartered's Gadio said.
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)