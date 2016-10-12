LAGOS Oct 12 Nigeria's banks have very strong
capital buffers to weather the country's economic crisis, the
central bank's director of banking supervision said on
Wednesday.
Tokunbo Martins, speaking at a press conference after a
meeting with the heads of the country's banks, also said the
supply of foreign exchange for manufacturers will be improved.
Nigeria, which has Africa's biggest economy, is in recession
as a slump in vital oil revenues has hammered public finances
and the currency, driving up the prices of imported goods.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by Toby Chopra)