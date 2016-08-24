LAGOS Aug 24 Nigerian bank executives are
meeting with central bank officials, banking sources told
Reuters on Wednesday, a day after the central bank suspended
nine lenders from foreign exchange transactions for failing to
remit money owed to the government.
The interbank market opened with no deals, until three
minutes before the end of the session on Wednesday, when the
central bank intervened with dollar sales, traders said.
Only three deals worth $0.75 million were traded, at 305.50
per dollar.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; editing by
John Stonestreet)