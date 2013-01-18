LAGOS Jan 18 Nigeria plans to raise about
826.31 billion naira ($5.26 billion) worth in treasury bills
ranging between three months and one year in the first quarter
of the year, the central bank said on Friday.
It plans to auction 331.29 billion naira in 91-day, 182-day
and 364-day paper in January, 354.93 billion naira in the same
range of bills in February and 140.09 billion of same range in
March at its twice-monthly auction.
Offshore investors' interest in local debt has surged since
the JP Morgan included it in its emerging market government bond
index last October. Barclays will add Nigerian debt to its index
from March 2013.
Yields on the local debt have consistently been falling in
the last two months owing to strong demand for the paper.
Nigeria issues treasury bills regularly as part of monetary
control measures to help lenders manage their liquidity and
control the money supply.
Africa's top energy producer announced plans on Wednesday to
raise between 210-360 billion naira in sovereign bonds
ranging between 5 and 20 years in the first quarter
of the year.
($1 = 157.05 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)