LAGOS, March 6 Nigeria plans to issue new Treasury bills worth 995.5 billion naira ($5 billion) as from March 19, the central bank said on its debt issuance calendar on Friday.

The debt will have tenors of between 3-month and 1-year maturities, the bank said.

The bank will issue a total of 202.25 billion naira of the 3-month maturities during the period, and a total of 236.81 billion naira worth of the 6-month tenor.

A total of 556.46 billion naira worth of the 1-year paper will be sold during the period, the bank said.

The bank said a total of 945.5 billion naira worth of Treasury bills issued earlier will be due for repayment during the same period.

