LAGOS, Sept 20 Nigeria plans to issue 104.70 billion naira ($664.34 million) from treasury bills ranging from 3-month to 1-year maturities at its regular bi-monthly debt auction on Sept. 27, the central bank said on Thursday.

The bank said it will issue 21.84 billion naira in 91-day paper, 59.08 billion naira in 182-day bills and 23.78 billion naira in the 364-day paper next week.

Nigeria issues treasury bills regularly to reduce money supply, curb inflation and help lenders manage their liquidity. ($1 = 157.60 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)