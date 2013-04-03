LAGOS, April 3 Nigeria said on Wednesday it
plans to sell 183.65 billion naira ($1.16 billion) worth of
treasury bills with maturities ranging from three months to one
year at its twice-monthly auction on April 10, the central bank
said on Wednesday.
The bank said it will auction 20.16 billion naira in 91-day
bills, 43.49 billion naira in 182-day notes and 120 billion
naira in 364-day paper, using the Dutch auction system.
Yields on the short-dated debt went up in the last two
auctions, as the government sought to attract more demand from
investors.
($1 = 158.5 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)