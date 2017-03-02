UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
LAGOS, March 2 Nigeria raised 310.14 billion naira ($985 million) at an auction of treasury bills on Wednesday at yields lower than the inflation rate in Africa's biggest economy, the central bank said on Thursday.
The bank sold 222 billion naira of one-year treasury bills at a yield of 18.49 percent, lower than inflation at 18.72 percent and compared with 18.44 percent at a previous auction.
A total of 62 billion naira of the six-month bill was sold at 17.20 percent, slightly higher than 17.15 percent at the previous sale. A total of 26.14 billion of three-month paper was sold at 13.65 percent against 13.69 percent previously.
Subscriptions stood at 312.44 billion naira against 415.05 billion naira at the previous auction.
Nigeria's central bank issues treasury bills twice a month to finance the government's budget deficit, help manage commercial lenders' liquidity and curb rising inflation. ($1 = 315 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.