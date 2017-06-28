LAGOS, June 28 Nigeria plans to raise 177
billion naira ($562 million) of short-dated treasury bills at an
auction on July 5, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The bank said in a public notice it planned to sell 35
billion naira of three-month debt, 22 billion of six-month bills
and 120 billion of one-year notes at the auction, using a Dutch
auction system.
Nigeria's central bank issues treasury bills twice a month
to finance the budget deficit, help manage commercial lenders'
liquidity and curb rising inflation.
The West African country expects its budget deficit to widen
to 2.36 trillion naira this year as it tries to spend its way
out of a recession, with more than half the deficit to be funded
through local borrowing.
Nigeria has, in the last two months, issued short-dated
treasury bills to mop-up what it perceived as excess liquidity
and curb speculation on the local currency.
($1 = 315 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and
Mark Potter)