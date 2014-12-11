UPDATE 2-German prosecutor searches VW's dieselgate law firm
* Jones Day declines comment (Adds comment from German legal expert)
JOS, Nigeria Dec 11 A second explosion hit the central Nigerian city of Jos on Thursday, killing 32 people, a witness said.
"I saw a flash of light and heard a loud boom. Afterwards there was debris everywhere and mutilated bodies. I counted 32," witness Tanko Mohammed said of the blast in Jos's commercial Terminus district. (Reporting by Buhari Bello; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Jones Day declines comment (Adds comment from German legal expert)
CARACAS/HOUSTON, March 16 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered Russian counterpart Rosneft a stake in a joint venture in the country's Orinoco Belt extra-heavy crude area, five industry sources said, in a sign of the Latin American nation's dire economic situation and Moscow's growing muscle there.
BUENOS AIRES, March 16 Argentina's largest union announced a one-day general strike on April 6, increasing pressure on President Mauricio Macri's center-right government six months before mid-term congressional elections.