DAMATURU, Nigeria, June 18 At least 13 people were killed and 20 injured after a bomb tore through a venue in the northeast Nigerian town of Damaturu where fans had gathered to watch a World Cup soccer match.

A Reuters reporter at the local General Sani Abacha Specialist Hospital on Wednesday counted 13 people dead - including small children - and at least 20 injured.

Some of the injured eyewitnesses told Reuters it was the work of a suicide bomber, while others said an attacker dropped a device in front of the venue and ran off. (Reporting by Joe Hemba; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)