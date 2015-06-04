(Repeats to fix link to related story)
YOLA, June 4 A bomb at a market in the town of
Jimeta, northeastern Nigeria, has killed around 30 people,
eyewitnesses told Reuters on Thursday.
The device, which an eyewitness said was planted in a
three-wheeled motorized scooter inside the market in Adamawa
state, was detonated around 1900 GMT, a few minutes after a
female suicide killed two people at a checkpoint in
Maiduguri.
"We have evacuated 32 bodies, we are taking them to two
hospitals," a Red Cross ambulance driver, who wanted to remain
unnamed, told Reuters on the telephone.
Nobody has claimed responsibility but the attacks bore the
hallmarks of Boko Haram, the militant Islamist group that has
waged a six-year insurgency in the northeast of Africa's biggest
economy and top oil exporter in a bid to set up an Islamic
state.
The bombing is the latest attack in a series of explosions
in the last few days that has killed around 80 people, following
the inauguration of new President Muhammadu Buhari last week.
At the start of the year Boko Haram controlled a swathe of
territory around the size of Belgium, but the military says the
group has been pushed back to the Sambisa forest in recent
weeks, a claim which the group denied in a video aired on social
media on Tuesday.
Buhari, who visited his counterparts in Niger and Chad on
Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the group, has vowed to defeat
the militant Islamists.
(Reporting by Emma Ande and Isaac Abrak; Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram)