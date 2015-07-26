(Updates death toll, recasts lead, adds background)
By Joe Hemba
DAMATURU, Nigeria July 26 A blast set off by a
female suicide bomber tore through a crowded market in the
northeastern Nigerian city of Damaturu on Sunday, killing 19
people and wounding 47, the emergency response agency said.
No one claimed responsibility for the explosion but it is
the latest attack in the last few weeks that bear the hallmarks
of militant Islamist group Boko Haram.
Hundreds of people have been killed in bombings and
shootings across northern Nigeria since Muhammadu Buhari, who
has promised to crush the group, was inaugurated as president on
May 29.
"The death toll has gone up to 19 dead and 47 injured,"
National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesman Mohammed
Kanar said.
The attack took place six days after a suicide bomber killed
three policemen at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the city.
And earlier this month at least nine people were killed in the
city by a female suicide bomber as worshippers gathered to mark
the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr.
Boko Haram controlled a swathe of land around the size of
Belgium at the end of 2014 but have been pushed out of most of
that territory by Nigerian troops in the last few months, with
military help from neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.
Since then the militants have carried out attacks in the
north and neighbouring countries.
At least 19 people were killed in a suicide bombing in the
northern Cameroonian town of Maroua on Saturday.
Since becoming president, Buhari has made a number of
changes aimed at tackling the insurgency, including the
replacement of his defence chiefs.
He moved Nigeria's defence command centre to Maiduguri, the
birthplace of the jihadi sect, and has worked with counterparts
in neighbouring countries to set up a multinational force with
headquarters in Chad's capital, N'Djamena.
