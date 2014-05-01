* Blast is close to site of April 14 attack that killed 75
* Comes week before Abuja hosts World Economic Forum event
* Islamist group Boko Haram had claimed the earlier attack
By Isaac Abrak and Afolabi Sotunde
ABUJA, May 1 A suspected car bomb exploded on
the outskirts of Nigeria's capital Abuja on Thursday, killing at
least 15 people a week before the city was to host a conference
of leaders and business executives focused on Africa's growth
prospects, witnesses said.
The explosion hit the suburb of Nyanya, close to the site of
a morning rush hour bomb attack at a bus station last month that
killed at least 75 people. The April 14 attack was claimed by
the radical Islamist movement Boko Haram which is waging an
insurgency against President Goodluck Jonathan's government.
Flames lit up the area around the blast, which was strewn
with drying blood and contorted bodies, and sirens wailed.
"There was a loud blast then a ball of fire," witness Lateef
Adebayo told Reuters by telephone from Nyanya. "There were many
dead bodies and ambulances were rushing there."
Kayode Adeyemi said he counted at least 15 bodies at the
scene of the blast, which shook the ground next to him.
"It exploded just as commuters were waiting to board buses,"
he said. "I was about 100 metres away."
National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Manzo Ezekiel
said at least 9 dead and 11 critically wounded were taken to
hospital. Other wounded victims were being treated at the site.
A Reuters photographer in a nearby hospital saw 11 charred
bodies that medical staff said had been brought there from the
place of the blast.
Another witness to Thursday's blast, Joe Udofia, said there
was a "deafening explosion, then the area near Nyanya bridge was
on fire. There were many people in the vicinity."
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Boko Haram,
which is seeking to carve out an Islamist enclave in Africa's
No. 1 oil producer, had threatened further attacks after the
April 14 bombing.
The latest attack is an embarrassment for Jonathan's
government, which had announced a massive security operation to
protect the World Economic Forum on Africa scheduled for May 7-9
in Abuja. The forum, a regional replica of the Davos,
Switzerland event, brings together international leaders, policy
makers, entrepreneurs and philanthropists.
Nigeria's government had announced that 6,000 soldiers and
police would be deployed to protect next week's summit which is
due to be attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, African
leaders and a host of other international personalities.
The government and the military have been under intense
pressure to step up security in the country following the April
14 attack and the mass abduction by suspected Boko Haram
militants the same day of more than 200 teenage schoolgirls from
a northeastern school. Some of the girls escaped but most are
still missing.
This abduction has shocked Nigeria, triggering protests in
Abuja and exposing the security forces' inability to contain a
ruthless anti-government insurgency whose targets also include
Christian churches and civilians of all races and creeds.
The West African oil producer, which recently replaced South
Africa as the continent's biggest economy through a rebasing of
its GDP, faces an election 10 months away which many fear will
exacerbate existing political, ethnic and religious tensions.
(Reporting by Isaac Abrak, Felix Onuah, Afolabi Sotunde, and
Tim Cocks; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and
Cynthia Osterman)