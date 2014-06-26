(Corrects first paragraph reference to death toll this year as
hundreds instead of thousands)
* Explosion tears through busy shopping district
* Source of blast still unknown
* Abuja has been hit by series of bombings
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, June 25 At least 21 people were killed
when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district
in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour on Wednesday,
police said, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks
this year.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the
blast and no one claimed responsibility. However, militant
Islamist group Boko Haram has increasingly targeted civilians in
its bloody five-year insurgency.
The suspected bomb would be Abuja's third in three months
and comes as the Nigerian government and military face rising
public anger over their inability to protect citizens from daily
gun and bomb attacks across Africa's most populous country.
The explosion rocked a crowded district near the popular
Banex Plaza shopping centre in the upscale Wuse 2 neighbourhood
just before 4 p.m. (1500 GMT).
"After a preliminary investigation, we can confirm that 21
people were killed and 17 injured," police spokesman Frank Mba
told reporters at the scene, adding that one suspect had been
arrested.
Another suspect was killed by soldiers as he tried to escape
on a motorcycle, the spokesman for Nigeria's National
Information Centre said.
Witnesses said the blast shattered windows, sent smoke
billowing into the air and carved out a large crater.
One local man, Shuaibu Baba, was in a shop making
photocopies when the blast hit, killing his taxi driver who was
waiting for him outside.
"I lost a driver. And why? Because I came to photocopy for
10 naira ($0.06) a page," he said.
"I begged him to take me here and this is the end."
Officials said the explosion hit while the district was at
its busiest, packed with shoppers and rush-hour commuters.
"I heard a loud blast, it shattered the windows of the shop.
We ran out. A lot of people ran too, some with bloodstains,"
said Gimbya Jafaru, who was shopping nearby.
DAILY ATTACKS
Nigeria has been racked by almost daily bomb and gun
attacks, widely suspected to be the work of Boko Haram, a group
that has killed thousands since 2009 in its drive to carve out
an Islamist state in the north.
A separate blast rocked an area in the northeastern Adamawa
state on Wednesday, but no one was injured, local police
spokesman Othman Abubakar said.
Abuja has been a target for bombs. A suspected car bomb in
May killed at least 15 and an attack on a bus station a month
earlier at least 75.
Boko Haram, whose name roughly translates as "Western
education is sinful", initially attacked government and security
targets, as well as churches and Muslim leaders who rejected its
brand of Islam.
Recently it has begun targeting ordinary civilians more,
apparently emboldened by the global publicity that followed its
kidnapping of more than 200 girls from a school in the remote
Borno village of Chibok in April.
Nigerian media reported this week that northeast Borno state
had been hit by another mass abduction over the weekend.
However, the government said on Wednesday it had found no proof
of a fresh large-scale kidnapping.
"Based on available facts before us there was no abduction
of 60 persons in Borno state," the National Information Centre
said in a statement.
Security forces launched an investigation after the reports
that as many as 91 people had been kidnapped over the weekend
when gunmen raided villages in Borno.
(Additional reporting by Abraham Terngu and Isaac Abrak;
Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Roche)