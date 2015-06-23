DAMATURU, Nigeria, June 23 A young female suicide bomber killed at least 10 people and injured more than 20 in an attack on Tuesday at a market in northeast Nigeria's Yobe State, several witnesses said.

The bomber struck at about 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) at a market in Gujba, a town that was reclaimed from militant Islamist group Boko Haram earlier this year.

The blast came a day after another female suicide bomber hit a market in Maiduguri in an attack that bore the hallmarks of Boko Haram, which has killed thousands during a six-year insurgency in northeast Nigeria.

"I saw the suicide bomber, a small girl of not more than 12 years. I counted over 10 people that were dead," said Hussani Ibrahim, a driver, who added that he helped transport 23 injured to a hospital in Damaturu.

Boko Haram controlled territory around the size of Belgium in the northeast of Nigeria at the start of the year but most of the territory has been reclaimed by the army, with the help of troops from neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon. (Reporting by Joe Hemba; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by David Clarke)