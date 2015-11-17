YOLA, Nigeria Nov 17 A blast struck a market in the northeastern Nigerian city of Yola on Tuesday evening, killing 32 people and wounding 80 others, the Red Cross said.

The explosion occurred at a fruit and vegetable market beside a main road in the Jimeta area of Adamawa's state capital around 8pm (1900 GMT). (Reporting by Emmanuel Ande and Isaac Abrak; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Dominic Evans)