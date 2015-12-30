LAGOS Dec 30 Nigeria's government is prepared
to negotiate with Islamist militant group Boko Haram to secure
the release of around 200 schoolgirls kidnapped last year, if
credible leaders are identified, President Muhammadu Buhari said
on Wednesday.
"We are prepared to negotiate with them without any
preconditions," Buhari told journalists in a televised
interview.
Boko Haram seized the girls from their dormitories in the
northeastern town of Chibok in April 2014, sparking
international outrage.
He said there was no firm intelligence on the whereabouts of
the girls or whether they are still alive.
