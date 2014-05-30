* Chad, Niger tough on group, counter-insurgency head says
* Nigeria has vowed to crush Islamists, needs cooperation
* Says Cameroon has become a rear base for the insurgency
By Tim Cocks
ABUJA, May 30 Nigeria's head of
counter-terrorism on Friday accused neighbouring Cameroon of
failing to make a serious effort to drive Boko Haram insurgents
from its territory.
Sarkin-Yaki Bello, Coordinator-General Counter Terrorism
Centre, said regional efforts against the Islamist insurgency
had improved over the years but more needed to be done.
"Niger has been proactive and aggressive, Chad has shown
zero tolerance for Boko Haram," he told Reuters in an interview.
"Cameroon, we've engaged them to be more pro-active. They
haven't really. Not yet."
Bello's made his comments at a time of renewed international
attention on Boko Haram following its kidnapping of more than
200 schoolgirls in northeast Nigeria last month.
The girls have still not been rescued despite a military
operation involving foreign experts, and Nigeria's security
forces have been bruised by criticism, both internal and
international, for their slow response to the hostage crisis.
Bello declined to comment on where the girls were or efforts
to free them. But he said he feared a rescue could be lethal
given the Islamist tactic of killing hostages during a such
attempts.
"We want to bring them out alive," he said.
He also ruled out any prisoner swap. "If you let them out,
the terrorists get stronger. We also need to protect those they
haven't yet killed or kidnapped."
West African leaders met in Paris two weeks ago to discuss
the threat and pledged to co-operate in waging "total war" on
the insurgents.
Though a homegrown Nigerian problem, the success of any
effort to defeat Boko Haram will depend partly on the neighbours
that share its sparse, semi-arid borderlands.
President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in
northeast Nigeria a year ago but Boko Haram retreated to the
Cameroon border. It has launched near daily hit-and-run attacks
for the past year from the Mandara mountains between Cameroon
and Nigeria.
Bello said there had been decades of poor communication
between the two countries that hampered cooperation. They have
had a border dispute since gaining independence in the 1960s
from the British and French colonialists that carved them up.
Cameroon's information minister, Issa Tchiroma Bakary,
denied his country was dragging its feet, pointing to its
sending of troops in its Far North region to counter the Boko
Haram threat.
"Cameroon has never been the weakest link in the chain,"
Tchiroma told Reuters by telephone from Yaounde. "As the
deployment of troops and equipment in the past few days prove,
we have put up an iron curtain with enough firepower, which Boko
Haram cannot break."
Jonathan said on Thursday he had ordered an offensive
against Boko Haram, but efforts to crush them have thus far been
ineffective and it has shown remarkable resilience in five years
of fighting the Nigerian government to set up an Islamic state.
The president also told parents of the schoolgirls kidnapped
from Chibok, in northeast Borno state, that their children would
be freed.
Since the girls were taken, Boko Haram fighters have killed
at least 500 civilians, according to a Reuters count.
Nigeria has struck a deal with Niger to allow its troops to
cross the border in pursuit of Boko Haram, and is discussing a
similar deal with Chad, but it complains Cameroon's Far North
region is being used by Boko Haram militants as a rear base.
Lieutenant Colonel Didier Badjeck, Cameroon's defence
ministry spokesman, said on Tuesday on Tuesday the country had
been timid with its response to Boko Haram due to lack of
resources but had recently boosted troop levels in the region.
Cameroon has seen some Boko Haram attacks on its soil. Two
weeks ago suspected Boko Haram rebels from Nigeria attacked a
Chinese work site in northern Cameroon, killing at least one
Cameroonian soldier and apparently abducting 10 Chinese workers.
Bello said such poor cooperation was a problem globally.
"The jihadists are more global in their thinking than we
are. We're still leaving it to individual nations," he said. "As
long as we keep that approach, I can't see it working."
(Additional reporting by Bate Felix in Dakar,; Editing by
Daniel Flynn and Angus MacSwan)