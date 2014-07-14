(Repeats Sunday story with no changes)
* Blast in Lagos port claimed by Islamist militants Boko
Haram
* Attacks target areas outside Boko Haram's northeast
stronghold
* Army sources say violence blamed on herders could be Boko
Haram
* Boko Haram no longer limits itself to largely Muslim north
By Tim Cocks
ABUJA, July 13 As long as violence perpetrated
by Islamist militants was more or less contained in Nigeria's
remote northeast, the attitude of many citizens and expatriates
in the more prosperous south was a shrug of the shoulders.
But growing evidence that Boko Haram, or other violent
groups or individuals inspired by it, are radiating attacks from
their northeastern heartlands across Africa's most populous
country has many Nigerians feeling that nowhere is safe.
Boko Haram leader Abubabar Shekau claimed responsibility for
two blasts minutes apart targeting a fuel depot on June 25 in
the country's main port in Apapa, in the commercial hub of
Lagos, saying he had sent a bomber in do it.
The blasts were almost certainly caused by bombs, three
senior security sources and the manager of a major container
company told Reuters, and one was most likely the work of a
female suicide bomber, although there are doubts about whether
it was Boko Haram or another Islamist group inspired by them.
In Owerri, a city in the oil-producing Niger Delta, a
botched bomb in a pentecostal church on June 15 before a Sunday
service was due to start bore the hallmarks of Boko Haram, one
of the security sources, who was investigating the blast, told
Reuters. Christian worshippers have been a target of Boko Haram
Islamists for several years, but this would be the first time
the militants have struck the strategically vital oil region.
Police have said there is no proof that this was Boko Haram
- the Delta has a history of political and criminal thuggery -
but churches in this very Christian region were never attacked.
Add to these a string of bombings across the north, centre
and in the capital of Africa's biggest economy and top oil
producer, all of them well outside Boko Haram's main area of
operations in Borno state, and a pattern emerges.
Some officials say Boko Haram, which made world headlines
with the abduction of 200 schoolgirls in April, want to relieve
pressure on itself in the northeast, where it has tried to carve
out a de facto Islamic state.
Others say Boko Haram's ambitions never were confined just
to the historical Islamic caliphates of the north.
"Not once has Boko Haram said it wants a caliphate just in
the north. They see their constituency as Muslims everywhere,"
said Fatima Akilu, director of behavioural analysis in Nigeria's
national counter-terrorism unit. "It's not a geographic
caliphate with a boundary that ends in the north."
EXPANDING ATTACKS
The charred, bloodied wreckage of a bomb blast outside
Abuja's Ebam Plaza in the upmarket Wuse II district late last
month has mostly been cleaned up, though the building's gate
remains locked. Police said the final death toll was 24. Shekau
claimed that one, too, in his video.
Boko Haram was seen as a "northern problem" until a bomber
attacked Abuja's police headquarters in June 2011, killing
several people in Nigeria's first recorded suicide attack.
Two months later a suicide truck bomb targeting the U.N.
headquarters in Abuja killed 25 people.
But from mid-2012 the insurgents seemed to lose interest in
staging attacks outside their core area of operations,
preferring to consolidate their power base in the northeast.
A military offensive since May last year that was meant to
dismantle their hold on the northeast changed that dynamic,
prompting the insurgency to mutate in two ways: brutal attacks
on civilians in the region dramatically surged, and efforts to
strike out in areas far from the rebels' strongholds resumed.
As bombs spread across the country, there has also been a
marked increase in deadly attacks blamed on Fulani cattle
herders, especially easterly Benue and Taraba states, but which
some officials suspect might be linked to Boko Haram.
Hundreds of settled farming peoples have been killed in
night-time raids by heavily armed gangs in the past four months.
Some of these attacks were so unusually brutal, in some cases
including gunning down dozens of people as they fled and burning
churches, they look more like the Islamists, the military says.
Defence Spokesman Major-General Chris Olukolade said in
April that forces had engaged "a group of terrorists operating
under the guise of herdsmen" in Taraba state. They arrested
some.
Governor Gabriel Suswam of Benue state said attacks that
killed more than 200 people there in March were being carried
out by people with sophisticated weapons, not the homemade
shotguns traditionally used by Fulani herders.
"The attacks are at night, the victims terrified. They don't
know if they are Fulani or not," a military source told
Reuters. "We think this is something else."
Boko Haram are mostly from the Kanuri ethnic group, it is
unclear if some Fulani cattle keepers have been infiltrated.
LAGOS NEXT
A deadly attack on a bus park on the outskirts of Abuja in
April, less than a month before Nigeria was due to host the
World Economic Forum, and another two since, killed scores and
left little doubt of a concerted effort to target the capital.
Police said on Saturday they had uncovered a plot to bomb
the transport network, using suicide bombers and devices
concealed in luggage at major bus stations.
Sometimes attacks have seemed calculated to stoke ethnic or
sectarian conflict, such as one in May in the central city of
Jos, a tinderbox of such tensions, that killed 118 people.
That one failed to ignite tit-for-tat reprisals. A similar
effort in Lagos may be more successful, says Akindele. The even
balance of power in Jos keeps revenge in check, but Lagos is
overwhelmingly Yoruba. They would have less to fear from
counter-reprisals if they took out their anger on northerners.
The target of the Lagos bombs was a fuel depot which, had it
gone up, would have caused a massive chain explosion and
disrupted Nigeria's mostly imported fuel supply. At least two
people were killed. Police said it was an accident involving a
gas canister, but the security sources say that was a cover-up -
as did Shekau in his latest video.
If confirmed to be Boko Haram the ramifications are huge,
both because Lagos is an international business hub and because
it is a usually peaceful if at times uneasy melting pot of
ethnicities from the mostly Christian south and Muslim north.
Yorubas are split evenly between Muslims and Christians, but in
past unrest with northerners, ethnic loyalties trumped religion.
"The Lagos government's very worried ... Lagos has a history
of ethnic clashes, between (northern) Hausa and (southern
Yoruba)," said Kayode Akindele, partner at Lagos-based
consultancy 46 Parallels.
"There's a danger of that, if there's a serious loss of
life. Lagos state also doesn't want to put off the investment
world," he said.
Versions of exactly what happened at Apapa differ. One
account is that a female suicide bomber blew herself up in a
car, while another improvised device was thrown a few minutes
earlier. Both were near fuel tankers at a depot.
But security sources say a more credible version was that
the first bomb was a car bomb - photos of a mangled chassis have
circulated in some local press - while the suicide bomber was on
foot. Unverified pictures of her severed head, usually evidence
of a suicide vest, have also circulated.
"The suicide bomber is much less certain because it's
focused on eyewitness accounts. We don't have any permanent
evidence," said Thomas Hansen of Control Risks consultancy.
The amateur nature of the apparent suicide attack - she blew
up a few 100 metres before anywhere that could have done damage,
though no one intercepted her - suggests she hadn't had expert
training, one security source says, but Boko Haram would still
want to claim it to spread fear.
"Our impression is ... a local faction inspired by Boko
Haram that has attempted to target the fuel supply chain, not
operating under direct command and control," said Hansen. "In
terms of planning, it appears not to have been as sophisticated
as some attacks elsewhere in Nigeria."
(Editing by Will Waterman)