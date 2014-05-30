* Two other traditional leaders survive attack
* West African leaders call for action against insurgents
* Nigeria accuses Cameroon of not doing enough
(Adds Ghana president comments, details)
By Lanre Ola and Kwasi Kpodo
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria/ACCRA May 30 Suspected
members of the Boko Haram Islamist group, which kidnapped 276
schoolgirls last month, gunned down a traditional Muslim emir in
an attack on a convoy in northeastern Nigeria on Friday, the
Borno state government said.
The Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Idrissa Timta, was travelling with
the emirs of Uba and Askira to a attend a funeral when the
suspected Islamist gunmen opened fire on their car in Zhur, a
remote community in Borno state.
Since April 14, when the girls were taken, at least 500
civilians have been killed by the militants, according to a
Reuters count.
Timta died from gunshot wounds and two policemen were killed
while the other two emirs managed to escape, a source at the
Emir of Uba's palace told Reuters, requesting anonymity.
"The Emir of Gwoza was killed around 9 a.m. today following
a bloody attack by some gunmen believed to be members of the
Boko Haram," Borno state government said in a statement.
Sources had earlier told Reuters two of the traditional
leaders had been kidnapped, but the palace source said the emirs
of Uba and Askira had simply hidden for some time in the bush,
leading to fears they had been abducted.
Most of the vehicles in the convoy were destroyed, the
source said.
Friday's attack came as leaders from the 15-member Economic
Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met in Ghana to
discuss worsening insecurity in northern Nigeria and in Mali,
where Tuareg separatists routed government troops last week.
"We must act, and we must put in place measures that make
clear that we will not allow any of our countries to be used to
destabilize other nations," Ghana's President John Dramani
Mahama, who holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, said at
the opening of the summit.
"ECOWAS must play a leading role in the effort to fully
restore peace and security to the subregion and by so doing
safeguard our future," he said.
Nigeria's head of counter-terrorism on Friday accused
neighbouring Cameroon, which is not an ECOWAS member, of failing
to make a serious effort to drive Boko Haram insurgents from its
territory.
Despite a year-long military offensive against it, Boko
Haram, which is fighting to reinstate an ancient Islamic
caliphate in northern Nigeria, has been able to run riot in the
north east and bomb cities across the country.
On Thursday, in the northeastern village of Gurmushi, near
Nigeria's border with Cameroon, suspected Islamist gunmen riding
motor bikes killed 32 people.
Nigeria's president Goodluck Jonathan said on Thursday he
had ordered a full-scale operation against Boko Haram and sought
to reassure parents of the 219 schoolgirls still being held by
the group that their children would be freed.
Boko Haram has been kidnapping schoolgirls and forcing them
to become "brides" for commanders for more than a year, but the
attack on Chibok last month shocked the world and prompted an
international effort to free them.
(Writing by Tim Cocks, Bate Felix and Joe Bavier; Editing by
Daniel Flynn and Stephen Addison)