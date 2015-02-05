UNITED NATIONS Feb 5 The United Nations
Security Council urged West and Central African countries on
Thursday to improve regional military coordination to more
effectively combat Boko Haram militants in northern Nigeria.
Boko Haram has become the main security threat facing
Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy and top oil producer, and
increasingly threatens neighboring countries.
The African Union (AU) has authorized a force of 7,500
troops from Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Benin to fight
the Islamist militants.
In a statement, the U.N. Security Council welcomed a meeting
in Cameroon from Thursday to Saturday to finalize how the force
will operate. Diplomats say once that is complete, the AU is
likely to ask for U.N. Security Council support.
Nigeria and Chad are currently both members of the Security
Council.
Boko Haram insurgents seek to create an Islamist emirate in
northern Nigeria, and killed some 10,000 people last year.
Chad has already deployed some 2,500 troops to the regional
force that will take on the militant group.
Chadian troops clashed with Boko Haram fighters in the
northeastern Nigerian town of Gambaru on Tuesday in a bid to
break the insurgents' grip on the town bordering Cameroon.
The U.N. Security Council "noted that the Chadian military
counterattack against Boko Haram into Nigerian territory was
conducted with the consent and the collaboration of ... Nigeria
whose territorial integrity remained intact."
It "commended the Chadian army's swift assistance in the
fight against Boko Haram in Nigeria, during which territory was
recaptured from Boko Haram and more than two hundred Boko Haram
terrorists were neutralized and equipment was recovered,
including a dozen vehicles mounted with heavy weapons."
The council condemned the Boko Haram attack and also a
separate incident that killed at least three Cameroonian troops
and a "sizeable number" of civilians.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols. Editing by Andre Grenon)