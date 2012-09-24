GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
ABUJA, Sept 24 Nigeria's military said on Monday it killed 35 members of the Islamist sect Boko Haram in a fierce all-night gunbattle overnight in Damaturu, capital of the northeastern Yobe state.
Boko Haram, which wants to carve out an Islamic state in northern Nigeria, has been blamed for more than 1,000 deaths since an uprising began in 2010. The United States has designated three of Boko Haram's senior members as terrorists.
"The operation which lasted throughout Sunday night and continued into the early hours of Monday recorded fierce exchange of fire between Joint Task Force (JTF) troops and the terrorists," said a statement from JTF spokesman Eli Lazarus.
"Thirty-five terrorists were killed in the fight while several others were arrested," said Lazarus. (Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ralph Gowling)
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
MILAN, Feb 20 Italian power grid company Terna pledged on Monday to spend 30 percent more on modernising its domestic network over the next five years to help boost earnings and grow dividends.
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.